A man threatened four police officers with boiling water and hot irons, a court has heard.

Brian Warren Kerley, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, admitted assault and two counts of threatening behaviour at Aberystwyth Justice Centre on Wednesday.

Kerley, 24, slapped and spat in his partner's face on 9 August after shouting abuse outside her home in Cardigan, Ceredigion.

He was given a community order.

Kerley will have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, attend sessions and pay £280 in fines and costs.

His partner contacted police saying he had become aggravated when she refused to hand him cigarette rolling papers.

When officers attended, Kerley was in the upstairs window of the house and threatened to throw boiling water at them if they entered the property saying he "didn't mind a murder charge" and had "very hot irons ready" for them.

The court was told he had suffered mental health issues which he was taking steps to address.