Oliver and Olivia were the most popular names for babies born in Wales in 2016, the ONS has revealed.

Oliver has topped the list since 2013 while Olivia replaced Amelia, which had been the most popular girls' name since 2012.

The most popular Welsh girls' name was Seren, at number 16 - up one place from the previous year.

Dylan was the top Welsh boys' name, also at number 16 - down three places from 2015.

The top 10 girls names in Wales were: Olivia, Amelia, Ella, Ava, Isla, Emily, Evie, Mia, Lily and Isabelle.

Oliver, Jacob, Noah, Jack, Oscar, Harry, Charlie, Alfie, George and William made the boys' top 10.

Results were based on names given on birth certificates, the ONS said.

The figures showed Oliver and Olivia were also the most popular first names given to babies born in England the same year.