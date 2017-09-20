Psychedelic doom metal, agro-atomic jazz, and mesmerising electronic beats are just some of the music nominated for this year's Welsh Music Prize.

In all, 12 albums have made it on to the 2017 short list announced on Wednesday.

The prize is growing in reputation after being founded seven years ago by festival promoter John Rostron and BBC Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens.

The winner will be announced on 20 October.

"It's been a strong year for albums in Wales," said Stephens, who also presents a weekly show on BBC Radio Cymru.

"This shortlist reflects that and we can't wait to find out which album the judges choose."

Previous winners include the Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys and singer-songwriter Georgia Ruth, who are both on this year's shortlist.

But the list also include newcomers - some who might prove a more challenging listen than others, like doom rock outfit Massive Weed Wizard Bastard, who describe their own music as "three ape descendants and an astral seraphim combining their powers to generate colossal interstellar arias of plutonium weight".

Image caption Prize has 'grown in stature' says DJ Huw Stephens

The prize will be handed out at a ceremony in Cardiff, after a decision by a panel on nine judges, including Rough Trade Records' Kelly Kiley, and chief rock and pop critic for The Times, Will Hodgkinson.

"The Welsh Music Prize has really grown in stature over the years and now we see international press and the music industry recognizing the title as an important and respected accolade," Stephens added.

Welsh Music Prize 2017: Shortlist

