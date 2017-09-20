Image copyright Dai Phillips

The body of a man in his 60s has been recovered from a Pembrokeshire waterway.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a search was launched on Tuesday evening, after reports of an individual in the water at Sandy Haven, near Milford Haven.

The man, from Bridgend, was retrieved following an air and sea operation involving the coastguard, RNLI, and fire rescue teams.

The incident was believed to have happened at about 17:00 BST, and emergency teams were alerted at 20:50.

Police said specially trained officers were supporting the man's relatives.