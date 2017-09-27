Your Pictures: 20 - 26 September 2017

  • 27 September 2017
  • From the section Wales

A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.

  • A red panda eating bamboo Welsh Mountain Zoo

    Mmmmm, bamboo - this red panda enjoying a snack was taken by staff at Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Skimming stones at at Newgale beach in Pembrokeshire Anthony Matthews

    Skimming stones at sunset: Anthony Matthews took this shot at Newgale, Pembrokeshire.

  • Caernarfon Castle at night Bleddyn Jones-Pearson

    Moody skies and castle lights: Bleddyn Jones-Pearson took this shot in Caernarfon.

  • Sunset beach: Alexandra Nash's spectacular view of children holding hands at Black Rock Sands, Gwynedd Alexandra Nash

    Sunset beach: Alexandra Nash captured this spectacular view of children holding hands at Black Rock Sands, Gwynedd.

  • A blue tit at Forest Farm Nature Reserve, Cardiff Anthony Matthews

    On the lookout: A blue tit at Forest Farm Nature Reserve, Cardiff, taken by Anthony Matthews.

  • Craig Goch dam in the Elan Valley Laura Shepherd

    Laura Shepherd took this photo of the Craig Goch dam in the Elan Valley.

  • A robin Chris Phillips

    Chris Phillips captured this picture of a robin on a common overlooking Abercynon, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

  • Waterfall at Talybont, Brecon Beacons, Powys James Whelan

    James Whelan's view of a waterfall at Talybont in the Brecon Beacons, Powys.

  • Snowdon dawn by Simon Kitchin SIMON KITCHIN

    An early morning hike up Snowdon's Pyg Track is made worthwhile, for Simon Kitchin.

  • Greyface Dartmoor ram by Lynne Jackson Lynne Jackson

    A new face - Lynne Jackson has just welcomed this Greyface Dartmoor ram to her flock in Babell, near Holywell in Flintshire.

  • Sunset at Rhoscolyn by Ollie Pocock Ollie Pocock

    A spectacular sunset at Rhoscolyn, taken from the Anglesey coastal path by Ollie Pocock.

  • Clouds mirrored on Newgale beach in Pembrokeshire by Sue Pasternak Sue Pasternak

    Clouds mirrored on the beach at Newgale, Pembrokeshire, as seen through the lens by Sue Pasternak.

More on this story