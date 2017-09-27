Your Pictures: 20 - 26 September 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.
-
Welsh Mountain Zoo
Mmmmm, bamboo - this red panda enjoying a snack was taken by staff at Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Anthony Matthews
Skimming stones at sunset: Anthony Matthews took this shot at Newgale, Pembrokeshire.
-
Bleddyn Jones-Pearson
Moody skies and castle lights: Bleddyn Jones-Pearson took this shot in Caernarfon.
-
Alexandra Nash
Sunset beach: Alexandra Nash captured this spectacular view of children holding hands at Black Rock Sands, Gwynedd.
-
Anthony Matthews
On the lookout: A blue tit at Forest Farm Nature Reserve, Cardiff, taken by Anthony Matthews.
-
Laura Shepherd
Laura Shepherd took this photo of the Craig Goch dam in the Elan Valley.
-
Chris Phillips
Chris Phillips captured this picture of a robin on a common overlooking Abercynon, Rhondda Cynon Taff.
-
James Whelan
James Whelan's view of a waterfall at Talybont in the Brecon Beacons, Powys.
-
SIMON KITCHIN
An early morning hike up Snowdon's Pyg Track is made worthwhile, for Simon Kitchin.
-
Lynne Jackson
A new face - Lynne Jackson has just welcomed this Greyface Dartmoor ram to her flock in Babell, near Holywell in Flintshire.
-
Ollie Pocock
A spectacular sunset at Rhoscolyn, taken from the Anglesey coastal path by Ollie Pocock.
-
Sue Pasternak
Clouds mirrored on the beach at Newgale, Pembrokeshire, as seen through the lens by Sue Pasternak.