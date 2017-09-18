Kronospan hosts meeting after Chirk sawdust release
A wood panel manufacturer is meeting with local councillors and environment officials to discuss the release of sawdust from its factory in Chirk.
Kronospan apologised for the incident which caused fibres to fall on homes and businesses, prompting complaints.
Monday's routine meeting is being held behind closed doors.
Wrexham council said its officials were investigating the circumstances of last week's incident in accordance with agreed procedures.