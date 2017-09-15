Image caption Flash flooding in Ceredigion saw water rush down the road towards the sea front

Flash flooding has been reported across mid and west Wales following heavy showers.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called to nine incidents in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion on Friday morning.

In New Quay, water could be seen rushing down the road towards the seafront where it collected in large pools.

It followed an intense band of heavy showers which is set to move south.