New Quay flash flooding after heavy showers
- 15 September 2017
- From the section Wales
Flash flooding has been reported across mid and west Wales following heavy showers.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called to nine incidents in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion on Friday morning.
In New Quay, water could be seen rushing down the road towards the seafront where it collected in large pools.
It followed an intense band of heavy showers which is set to move south.