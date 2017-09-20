Your Pictures: 13 - 19 September 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.
Sue Browning
A moment of calm: Sue Browning took a stroll in blustery conditions but managed to capture this peaceful shot of a deserted Aberavon beach. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Rachel Lewis
A curious dog keeping his distance from a huge jellyfish at Coppet Hall beach in Saundersfoot, taken by Rachel Lewis.
Mandy Llewellyn
Mandy Llewellyn captured this view of the Henry VII statue overlooking Pembroke.
Ollie Pococl
Stormy sunset at St Cwyfan's Church in Aberffraw, Anglesey, as seen by Ollie Pocock in the aftermath of Storm Aileen.
Rod Hillier
Rod Hillier snapped this cunning fox in Pembrokeshire .
Kevin Simpson
Red revival - Kevin Simpson took this photograph of a rare red squirrel in woodland on Caldey Island, Pembrokeshire. Monks who live on the island are re-introducing the animals.
Ollie Pocok
Ollie Pocok captured a calm evening at Menai Bridge, Anglesey.
Ceri Brown
Over the rainbow: Ceri Brown snapped this just before the heavens opened at Hill Mountain near Burton in Pembrokeshire.
Nicholas Mannion
Nicholas Mannion captured the sunrise over the pier in Porthcawl, Bridgend county.
Ashley Williams
Gower glow: Sunset over the Worm's Head, as seen by Ashley Williams.
Lynne Pankhurst
The Dipping Bridge at Merthyr Mawr near Bridgend, captured by Lynne Pankhurst on a Sunday stroll.
Hilary Overstall
Hilary Overstall disturbed a flock of seagulls on Pensarn Beach, Abergele, but managed to get a picture of them before they flew away.
