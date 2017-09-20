Your Pictures: 13 - 19 September 2017

  • 20 September 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.

    A moment of calm: Sue Browning took a stroll in blustery conditions but managed to capture this peaceful shot of a deserted Aberavon beach. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Jellyfish Rachel Lewis

    A curious dog keeping his distance from a huge jellyfish at Coppet Hall beach in Saundersfoot, taken by Rachel Lewis.

  • Henry VII statue overlooking Pembroke at sundown Mandy Llewellyn

    Mandy Llewellyn captured this view of the Henry VII statue overlooking Pembroke.

  • St Cwyfan's Church Ollie Pococl

    Stormy sunset at St Cwyfan's Church in Aberffraw, Anglesey, as seen by Ollie Pocock in the aftermath of Storm Aileen.

  • Fox in a field Rod Hillier

    Rod Hillier snapped this cunning fox in Pembrokeshire .

  • Red squirrel on Caldey Island Kevin Simpson

    Red revival - Kevin Simpson took this photograph of a rare red squirrel in woodland on Caldey Island, Pembrokeshire. Monks who live on the island are re-introducing the animals.

  • Menai Bridge, Anglesey Ollie Pocok

    Ollie Pocok captured a calm evening at Menai Bridge, Anglesey.

  • Rainbow over field Ceri Brown

    Over the rainbow: Ceri Brown snapped this just before the heavens opened at Hill Mountain near Burton in Pembrokeshire.

  • Sunrise over pier Nicholas Mannion

    Nicholas Mannion captured the sunrise over the pier in Porthcawl, Bridgend county.

  • Gower Ashley Williams

    Gower glow: Sunset over the Worm's Head, as seen by Ashley Williams.

  • Merthyr Mawr Lynne Pankhurst

    The Dipping Bridge at Merthyr Mawr near Bridgend, captured by Lynne Pankhurst on a Sunday stroll.

  • Seagulls Hilary Overstall

    Hilary Overstall disturbed a flock of seagulls on Pensarn Beach, Abergele, but managed to get a picture of them before they flew away.

