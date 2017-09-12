Image copyright GettyImages/MetOffice Image caption The Met Office said heavy rain will be a hazard

The Met Office has warned that very strong winds are increasingly likely across mid and north Wales on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The yellow "be aware" warning said gusts could reach 55-65mph and possibly 75mph in exposed places.

Delays are likely to any journeys by road, rail and air with restrictions on roads and bridges.

There could also be power cuts, damage to trees and perhaps buildings.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said there was some uncertainty over peak wind strengths and how quickly they will ease on Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially in the north of the warning area causing especially difficult driving conditions.

The yellow warning comes into force from 20:00 BST on Tuesday to 10:00 BST on Wednesday.

The counties likely to be affected are Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Wrexham, Powys, and Ceredigion.