Unemployment falls in Wales again

Image copyright portishead1/Getty Images

Unemployment fell in Wales between May and July and is now at the same rate as the rest of the UK.

It stands at 4.3%; for most of 2017 it had been slightly above the UK's rate.

However the proportion of people employed in Wales also fell during that three month period.

Wales still has one of the lowest rates of employment in the UK, behind Northern Ireland and the north east of England.

Wales also has one of the highest rates of people who are not working and not available for work, for instance because of sickness, caring responsibilities or being a student.

That stands at more than 24% of 16-64 year olds.

Only Northern Ireland has a higher economic inactivity rate.