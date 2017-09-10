Thousands take part in Ironman Wales event in Tenby
Huw Fairclough/Ironman
Ironman Wales has been taking place in Tenby on Sunday
Huw Fairclough/Ironman
More than 2,000 athletes from 45 countries have been taking part
Huw Fairclough/Ironman
Tenby has been the starting and finishing point of the annual triathlon since 2011
Huw Fairclough/Ironman
The event is said to be worth £3.7m to the economy around the town
Huw Fairclough/Ironman
Ironman Wales has struck a new five year deal with Pembrokeshire council
Huw Fairclough/Ironman
Crowds line the cycle route around Pembrokeshire
Huw Fairclough/Ironman
The course consists of a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26 mile run
Huw Fairclough/Ironman
Australia's Cameron Wurf took the pro men's title
Huw Fairclough/Ironman
Triumph in Tenby: Lucy Gossage won the women's race for a second time
Huw Fairclough/Ironman
Cameron Wurf celebrates with GB's Phil Graves and Germany's Christian Kramer who took second and third