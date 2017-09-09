£56m superfast broadband boost to rural areas in Wales

Image copyright Thinkstock

More homes and businesses in some rural parts of Wales could receive a broadband boost after £56m in funding was announced.

The UK government wants 95% of the UK to have access to superfast broadband speeds by the end of the year.

The Welsh Government has a 96% target through its Superfast Cymru programme.

But BT previously said delivering access to the 40,000 properties was being delayed by the challenges of installing fibre optic cables.

Seven of the UK's top 20 worst performing parliamentary constituencies are in Wales, according to report by the British Infrastructure Group.

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr had the slowest broadband connections in Wales, ranking fifth overall.

Wales Office Minister Guto Bebb said: "Providing access to reliable, high speed broadband is probably the single most important thing we can do to ensure the sustainability of our rural communities and businesses. We know there is more to be done."