QUIZ: How rubbish are you at recycling?
- 8 September 2017
- From the section Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Young people need to sharpen up their act at recycling, according to the latest figures.
Recycling habits must improve to avoid contaminated waste and those aged 18 to 34 are the worst offenders, Recycle for Wales said.
So how rubbish are YOU at recycling? Take our quiz to find out.