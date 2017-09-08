Commonwealth Games: Baton relay's final day in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Steve Thomas was part of a crew that won world titles in 2005 and 2006

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen's baton will be taken on a zip wire ride as part of the final day in Wales.

Friday sees the baton visit Dolwyddelan in Conwy county, followed by Dolgellau, Beddgelert and Pwllheli in Gwynedd.

Those carrying the baton include Gerald Williams, nephew of World War One poet Hedd Wyn, Paralympic sailor and ice sledge hockey player Steve Thomas and former Wales rugby wing Elen Evans.

The baton began its tour through Wales on Tuesday and heads to Guernsey next.

Its first stop will be the 13th Century Dolwyddelan Castle followed by a trip down three zip lines, covering 8,000 metres, in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Poet Hedd Wyn's home of Yr Ysgwrn in Trawsfynydd is next followed by Portmeirion and Porthmadog.

Image caption In 2012, Gerald Williams received an MBE for an "exceptional contribution" to heritage

The penultimate destination is Criccieth Lifeboat Station where the grandson and great great grandson of former Prime Minister David Lloyd George, who was brought up in Llanystumdwy, will hand the baton over to Thomas, who will sail it out to sea and pass it to fellow sailor Dan Whiteley to take it to Pwllheli.

By the end of Friday, more than 130 people will have helped carry the baton during the Welsh relay leg.

It will cover 200,000 miles (321,868km) in total before arriving in Australia's Gold Coast for the games in April.

Commonwealth Games Wales chairwoman, Helen Phillips said: "The festivities that have been held across Wales are a true reflection of what the Queen's Baton Relay is all about - bringing communities together with pride to celebrate the Commonwealth's diversity and create excitement ahead of the Gold Coast Games next year."