Microscopic worm spraying at Wales forests to tackle pest
Microscopic worms are being sprayed on to conifer trees at forests across Wales to tackle pest beetles.
Natural Resources Wales said pine weevils were having a "devastating impact" on young trees.
It said the worms, known as nematodes, should eat the beetles' grub.
The work has started at Tywi Forest, near Llandovery, Powys, and will move onto Hafren Forest, near Llanidloes, before finishing in Clocaenog Forest, Denbighshire.
NRW said the total area covered will be nearly 500 acres (202 hectares).