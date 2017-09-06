Bishop John Davies chosen as new Archbishop of Wales

The Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, John Davies, has been appointed as the new Archbishop of Wales.

Voting by an electoral college to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Dr Barry Morgan began on Tuesday in Powys.

All six serving bishops in Wales were candidates for the role.

Mr Davies was ordained in 1984 after following a career in law and has been the Bishop of Swansea and Brecon since 2008.

He was elected by a college of 42 people made up of clerics and lay people, who were locked in Holy Trinity Church in Llandrindod Wells.

A candidate needed two-thirds of the votes in order to be selected.

The other candidates were the newly-appointed Bishop of Llandaff, June Osborne, the Bishop of St Davids, Joanna Penberthy, the Bishop of Bangor, Andy John, the Bishop of St Asaph, Gregory Cameron, and the Bishop of Monmouth, Richard Pain.

The Church in Wales said an enthronement ceremony for the new Archbishop would be in held in a few months' time.