Your Pictures: 6 - 12 September

  • 13 September 2017
  • From the section Wales

A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales

  • Picture postcard view: Emma Reardon's picture of Yr Eifl, on the Llyn Peninsula Emma Reardon

    Picture postcard view: Emma Reardon took this picture looking towards Yr Eifl, on the Llyn Peninsula.

  • Wild horses on Gower Maurice Yip

    These wild horses were snapped on the Gower Peninsula, Swansea, by Maurice Yip.

  • Fly the spaniel on Harlech beach Morven Ozanne

    Super spaniel Fly enjoys a run on Harlech beach, Gwynedd, as captured by his owner Morven Ozanne.

  • Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways locomotive near Tanygrisiau crossing a road Mel Evans

    All aboard: Mel Evans managed to grab this shot of a Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways locomotive near Tanygrisiau in Gwynedd.

  • Family jump in a lake at Hundred House near Builth Wells, Powys Siân Ponting

    Making a splash at Hundred House near Builth Wells, Powys - Sian Ponting caught a special family moment.

  • Red kites Chris Phillips

    Three red kites waiting for dinner at Gigrin Farm in Powys, as captured by Chris Phillips.

  • A sail boat at Nash Point Mark Tugwell

    This view of a boat about to disappear out of view was taken at Nash Point in Vale of Glamorgan by Mark Tugwell.

  • Tumble suffer derby disappointment, losing 16-13 to local rivals Pontyberem in Welsh League Division Two West Gwyn Edwards

    Brothers in arms: Tumble join arms after suffering derby disappointment, losing 16-13 to local rivals Pontyberem in Welsh League Division Two West.

  • Moody view at Conwy Quay by Alan Jones Alan Jones

    Moody view at Conwy Quay captured by Alan Jones.

  • Lynn Hughes enjoyed dodging the showers in Aberdovey Lynn Hughes

    Lynn Hughes enjoyed dodging the showers in Aberdovey, Gwynedd.

  • Alexandra Nash snapped her four children playing in the evening sun in view of Criccieth Castle Alexandra Nash

    Alexandra Nash snapped her four children playing in the evening sun in view of Criccieth Castle.

  • Pamela Hughes captured two rainbows at Penmaenmawr beach, Conwy county Pamela Hughes

    Pamela Hughes captured two rainbows at Penmaenmawr beach, Conwy county

