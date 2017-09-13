Your Pictures: 6 - 12 September
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales
Emma Reardon
Picture postcard view: Emma Reardon took this picture looking towards Yr Eifl, on the Llyn Peninsula.
Maurice Yip
These wild horses were snapped on the Gower Peninsula, Swansea, by Maurice Yip.
Morven Ozanne
Super spaniel Fly enjoys a run on Harlech beach, Gwynedd, as captured by his owner Morven Ozanne.
Mel Evans
All aboard: Mel Evans managed to grab this shot of a Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways locomotive near Tanygrisiau in Gwynedd.
Siân Ponting
Making a splash at Hundred House near Builth Wells, Powys - Sian Ponting caught a special family moment.
Chris Phillips
Three red kites waiting for dinner at Gigrin Farm in Powys, as captured by Chris Phillips.
Mark Tugwell
This view of a boat about to disappear out of view was taken at Nash Point in Vale of Glamorgan by Mark Tugwell.
Gwyn Edwards
Brothers in arms: Tumble join arms after suffering derby disappointment, losing 16-13 to local rivals Pontyberem in Welsh League Division Two West.
Alan Jones
Moody view at Conwy Quay captured by Alan Jones.
Lynn Hughes
Lynn Hughes enjoyed dodging the showers in Aberdovey, Gwynedd.
Alexandra Nash
Alexandra Nash snapped her four children playing in the evening sun in view of Criccieth Castle.
Pamela Hughes
Pamela Hughes captured two rainbows at Penmaenmawr beach, Conwy county
