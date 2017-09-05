Wales archbishop vote: Could a woman take the role?

Image copyright Church in Wales Image caption The new archbishop will come from one of the six serving bishops in Wales

Voting is set to get under way which could lead to the Church in Wales having its first ever women archbishop.

All six serving Welsh bishops are candidates to fill the vacancy, following Dr Barry Morgan's retirement.

The bishops include the newly-appointed Bishop of Llandaff, June Osborne, and Bishop of St Davids, Joanna Penberthy.

An electoral college made up of clerics and lay people will meet in Powys on Tuesday to make the decision.

All 42 members of the college, including the bishops, will be locked in the Holy Trinity Church in Llandrindod Wells for up to three days of discussions.

A nominee must achieve two-thirds of the votes of the college in order to be elected archbishop.

Only after a decision has been reached will the doors to the church be unlocked and the announcement made.

Image caption Dr Barry Morgan stepped down as Archbishop of Wales in January after 14 years in the post

The other candidates include the Bishop of Swansea & Brecon, John Davies, the Bishop of Bangor, Andy John, the Bishop of St Asaph, Gregory Cameron, and the Bishop of Monmouth, Richard Pain.

If the college cannot reach an agreement, the decision will then fall to the bishops themselves to make the appointment.

After a choice has been made, the new archbishop will later be enthroned at their home cathedral in Wales.