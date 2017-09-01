Aberfan anniversary shows dominate Bafta Cymru nominations

Image caption BBC Cymru Wales' Aberfan: The Green Hollow has received seven Bafta Cymru 2017 nominations

Three programmes marking the 50th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster lead the nominations for the 26th annual Bafta Cymru awards.

BBC Cymru Wales' Aberfan: The Green Hollow has seven nominations, including television drama, actress Eiry Thomas and Hollywood actor Michael Sheen.

ITV Wales' The Aberfan Young Wives Club and the BBC's Aberfan - The Fight for Justice have received four nominations each in the factual category.

The ceremony will be held on 8 October.

The awards, that recognise Welsh talent across film, games and television production, also include five nominations each for BBC television drama Sherlock and feature film The Lighthouse.

A record 55 productions are recognised on the shortlist ahead of the award ceremony, which will be held at Cardiff's St David's Hall and be presented by BBC DJ Huw Stephens.

A broader eligibility criteria for this year's awards, which allow recognition for Welsh talent working on UK network productions, sees Welsh actress Kimberley Nixon receive a nomination for her role in the BBC drama Ordinary Lies.

The new criteria also allows Euros Lyn and Catrin Meredydd to be nominated for best director and production design for their work on the BBC's feature-length drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield is among the nominees for original music in The Aberfan Young Wives Club, while BBC News anchorman Huw Edwards is a best presenter nominee for Aberfan - The Fight for Justice.

For the full list of nominees see the Bafta Cymru website.