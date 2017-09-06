Your Pictures: 30 August - 5 September

  • 6 September 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales

  • The night sky above Mynydd Parys on Anglesey Don Cardy

    Starry skies: Don Cardy captured this night-time view on Mynydd Parys, Anglesey. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

    A moody sky above Carew Castle, Pembrokeshire, taken by Mandy Llewellyn.

  • Two red kites Georgina Harper

    High fliers: These two red kites were pictured by Georgina Harper at Gigrin Farm in Powys.

  • A rainbow over Storey Arms, Brecon Beacons Darren Collier

    Somewhere over the rainbow: Darren Collier snapped this picturesque view of Storey Arms in the Brecon Beacons.

  • The sun setting over Llanddulas Will Elson

    Will Elson captured this view of the sun setting over Llanddulas in Conwy County.

    A rest among the flowers: This shot of a butterfly at the National Botanic Garden of Wales, Carmarthenshire, was taken by Victor Humphreys.

    Turrets and a leaning tower: David Wright took this shot at Caerphilly castle.

    A stunning sunset over the Sychnant pass in Conwy county was taken by Iwan Williams from Llanrug.

    All creatures great and small... Rupert Jones captures this boat fishing under the grand Menai suspension bridge at Anglesey.

    Fun in the sun at Cardiff Bay is encapsulated by Jen Dyson's shot.

    Full steam ahead: The Blaenau Ffestiniog narrow gauge train steams over the level crossing at Tanygrisiau on its journey to Porthmadog.

    Anita Mills captures the glow of the Glaslyn estuary in Snowdonia.

