Thousands turn out for Pride Cymru in Cardiff

  • 26 August 2017
  • From the section Wales

Pride Cymru is beginning life at its new Cardiff city centre home over the weekend.

  • Pride word spelt out in balloons Matthew Horwood

    Pride Cymru is set to attract thousands of people to its new Cardiff city centre home over the weekend

  • Crowds cheered on the Fun Lovin' Criminals on Friday night Matthew Horwood

    Crowds cheered on the Fun Lovin' Criminals on Friday night

  • This year's even is being held at the Civic Centre Matthew Horwood

    This year's even is being held at the Civic Centre

  • People at Pride Matthew Horwood

    And the events continued on Saturday

  • Cardiff city centre was a colourful sight on Saturday Matthew Horwood

    Cardiff city centre was a colourful sight on Saturday

  • The parade went through the city centre streets Matthew Horwood

    The parade went through the city centre streets

  • There was even an inflatable dragon Matthew Horwood

    There was even an inflatable dragon

More on this story