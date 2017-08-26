Thousands turn out for Pride Cymru in Cardiff
Pride Cymru is beginning life at its new Cardiff city centre home over the weekend.
Pride Cymru is set to attract thousands of people to its new Cardiff city centre home over the weekend
Crowds cheered on the Fun Lovin' Criminals on Friday night
This year's even is being held at the Civic Centre
And the events continued on Saturday
Cardiff city centre was a colourful sight on Saturday
The parade went through the city centre streets
There was even an inflatable dragon