£2.8m funding to boost bus travel across Wales announced
A £2.8m boost has been announced for six bus schemes in Wales.
It aims to improve bus reliability and reduce journey times in Flintshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen.
Economy Secretary Ken Skates said the money would address accessibility, congestion and integration between modes of transport.
It will be made available to local authorities straight away.
Areas in receipt of the 2017-18 Local Transport Network Fund are:
- £100,000 for the B5129 bus corridor in Flintshire
- £617,000 in Neath Port Talbot
- £425,000 for TrawsCymru improvements in Powys
- £600,000 for A4119 and A4059 bus corridor improvements in Rhondda Cynon Taf
- £1m for bus corridors and public transport hubs in Swansea
- £15,500 for junction improvements at Union Street / Broad Street in Abersychan, Torfaen.