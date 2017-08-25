£2.8m funding to boost bus travel across Wales announced

From the section

A £2.8m boost has been announced for six bus schemes in Wales.

It aims to improve bus reliability and reduce journey times in Flintshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said the money would address accessibility, congestion and integration between modes of transport.

It will be made available to local authorities straight away.

Areas in receipt of the 2017-18 Local Transport Network Fund are: