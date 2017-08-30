Your Pictures: 23 - 29 August
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.
-
Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams captured the sunshine shimmering on the water of Swansea Marina during a summer stroll. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Bethan Kate Marsh
Bethan Kate Marsh captured this image of a lovely summer's day over New Quay in Ceredigion.
-
Lyndon Ellis
This moody shot of heather on The Tumble looking across to Sugar Loaf Mountain, in Monmouthshire, was captured by Lyndon Ellis.
-
Jeff Williams
These bees on a sunflower were photographed by Jeff Williams at his mother's house in Pencoed, Bridgend.
-
Jade Louise Wilkinson
Red sky at night: Jade Louise Wilkinson took this photograph while enjoying a spectacular sunset in Barmouth, Gwynedd.
-
Matthew Jones
Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower Peninsula, Swansea, as seen by Matthew Jones.
-
Tammy England
Social butterfly: Snapped by Tammy and Sam England during a walk in Ynyswen, Rhondda Cynon Taff.
-
Ian Bartlett
Sign of the times: Ian Bartlett snapped a shop in Usk as it spreads the love.
-
Chris Collins
A summer evening at Aberglasney Gardens, in Carmarthenshire, as the setting sun catches the house, taken by Chris Collins.
-
Mel Garside
Waiting for the tide to change: This view of Trefor beach on the Llyn Peninsula, was captured by Mel Garside.
-
Rod Hillier
A reflective view of Carew Castle in Pembrokeshire, captured by Rod Hillier.
-
Howell John
Howell John captured this night-time shot of Milford Haven waterway from the Mackerel Quay on Milford Waterfront.
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 16 - 22 August
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 9 - 15 August
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 2 - 8 August 2017
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 5 - 11 July 2017
- Image gallery Your pictures: 28 June - 4 July
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 14 - 20 June
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 8 - 13 June
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 1 - 7 June
- Image gallery Your Pictures: 24 - 31 May