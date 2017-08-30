Your Pictures: 23 - 29 August

  • 30 August 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.

  • Swansea Marina Ashley Williams

    Ashley Williams captured the sunshine shimmering on the water of Swansea Marina during a summer stroll.

  • The sun over New Quay in Ceredigion Bethan Kate Marsh

    Bethan Kate Marsh captured this image of a lovely summer's day over New Quay in Ceredigion.

  • Heather on The Tumble looking across to Sugar Loaf Mountain Lyndon Ellis

    This moody shot of heather on The Tumble looking across to Sugar Loaf Mountain, in Monmouthshire, was captured by Lyndon Ellis.

  • Bees on a sunflower Jeff Williams

    These bees on a sunflower were photographed by Jeff Williams at his mother's house in Pencoed, Bridgend.

  • Sunset in Barmouth, Gwynedd Jade Louise Wilkinson

    Red sky at night: Jade Louise Wilkinson took this photograph while enjoying a spectacular sunset in Barmouth, Gwynedd.

  • Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower Peninsula Matthew Jones

    Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower Peninsula, Swansea, as seen by Matthew Jones.

  • A butterfly Tammy England

    Social butterfly: Snapped by Tammy and Sam England during a walk in Ynyswen, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

  • A shop front in Usk with lots of love signs Ian Bartlett

    Sign of the times: Ian Bartlett snapped a shop in Usk as it spreads the love.

  • Aberglasney Gardens in Carmarthenshire Chris Collins

    A summer evening at Aberglasney Gardens, in Carmarthenshire, as the setting sun catches the house, taken by Chris Collins.

  • Trefor beach on the Llyn Peninsula Mel Garside

    Waiting for the tide to change: This view of Trefor beach on the Llyn Peninsula, was captured by Mel Garside.

  • Carew Castle in Pembrokeshire Rod Hillier

    A reflective view of Carew Castle in Pembrokeshire, captured by Rod Hillier.

  • Milford Haven waterway from the Mackerel Quay on Milford Waterfront Howell John

    Howell John captured this night-time shot of Milford Haven waterway from the Mackerel Quay on Milford Waterfront.

