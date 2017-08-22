Cambrian rail line reopens after yacht hit bridge
- 22 August 2017
Wales
Services on a railway line between Gwynedd and Powys have resumed after they were suspended on Monday when a yacht hit a railway bridge.
The 30ft yacht slipped its moorings and collided with the railway bridge across the Mawddach estuary.
Trains between Barmouth and Machynlleth were cancelled following the incident.
A spokesman for Network Rail said there was no damage to the Cambrian Coast railway line bridge as a result of the collision.