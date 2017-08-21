Cambrian railway line shut after loose yacht hits bridge

Image copyright E Gammie/Geograph Image caption Barmouth bridge carries the Cambrian Coast railway across the Mawddach estuary

Rail services on a Gwynedd section of track have been cancelled after a loose yacht hit a railway bridge.

Services on the Cambrian railway line between Barmouth and Machynlleth, Powys, were stopped after the collision at about 18:10 BST on Monday.

The Coastguard said an empty 30ft (10m) yacht slipped its moorings and got caught under Barmouth railway bridge, which runs over Mawddach estuary.

It has now been freed and brought on to the beach.

At about 20:50, Arriva Trains Wales said services running through Barmouth had been cancelled and there would be resulting delays.

A replacement bus service has been set up while the line is closed.