Cardiff firefighters attempt world record ladder climb

Image copyright Huw Jakeway Image caption Firefighters are climbing a 13.5m ladder until the height of Mount Everest is achieved

Twenty firefighters have been taking part in a world record ladder-climbing attempt in Cardiff.

The crew, from Cardiff Central station, are trying to climb 8,848m (29,029ft) - the height of Mount Everest.

The challenge began on The Hayes at 11:00 BST on Saturday .

Firefighter Kevin Summerhayes said: "There's a great vibe among all of us taking part... as the saying goes, 'it is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves'."

The Guinness World Record attempt is being held in aid of charity.