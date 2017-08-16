Biker drove 100mph along north Wales' 'Evo-Triangle'

Image caption The so-called Evo-Triangle links Pentrefoelas and Cerrigydrudion near Denbigh Moors

A biker was caught doing 100mph on a stretch of road in Conwy county that is being used as a "racetrack" by drivers from across the UK, a court has heard.

Stephen Ramsay, 59, from Nottingham, admitted breaking a 60mph (97km/h) speed limit on the B4501.

He was banned from driving for 28 days and fined £500 at Flintshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Motoring magazine Evo has promoted the A5, A543 and the B4501, dubbed the Evo-Triangle, to thrill-seeking drivers.

In June, a man admitted causing a couple's death by dangerous driving on the A543 and was jailed for eight years.

Ramsay told the court he had never heard the name Evo-Triangle until the policeman who booked him wrote it down. He said he looked it up online later.

Prosecutor Brian Robinson told the court: "Riders and drivers are converging from all over the UK to use these roads as racetracks as part of the so-called Evo Triangle."