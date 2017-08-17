A-level results expected in Wales' schools

Image copyright PA

Thousands of students will be getting their A-level results in Wales later.

This year will see results for 14 new "reformed" A-level courses for the first time but exam regulators said standards had been maintained and no-one had been disadvantaged by taking the new exams.

Overall, the number of entries - 35,530 - is 6% lower than in 2016 and 8% lower than 2015.

This includes a 16% drop in English language and literature entries.

But it is still the second most popular subject next to maths.

Qualifications Wales is to research the causes of the fall in students taking A-levels and whether they are simply dropping out or choosing more vocational career paths.

The new A-level exams are in art and design, biology, business, chemistry, computer science, economics, English language, history, psychology, physics, sociology and Welsh language.

Unlike in England, AS-levels - taken a year earlier - have continued in Wales and still contribute 40% towards the overall A-level result.

But from now on students in Wales will only be able to re-sit units once.

The mechanism used to set grades can compensate students when big changes come in - so they are not at a disadvantage.

But the regulator in Wales has not had to intervene despite some media reports in England around "tougher" A-levels.

ALTERNATIVE CAREER PATH: Engineering apprentice and toolmaker

Lizzie Roberts started taking history, English and RE at A-level but always wanted to be a toolmaker like her grandfather.

She transferred to Neath College to study engineering instead and it led to an apprenticeship as a toolmaker with Rosti Automotive Canning Brett.

It involves a day release to college to continue her studies - and she already has plans to take a one-year MSc when she finishes.

The 22-year-old from Swansea said university was "not the be-all and end-all."

"You don't have to go down the usual route. I've not got any loan, I'm earning good money - apprentices get paid a lot more than they ever did - and my company is paying for me to go to college."

Ms Roberts was the only woman on her course when she started but her experience has already inspired a friend to follow in her footsteps.

She makes tools and parts from scratch for press machinery, which makes parts for prestige cars - but is also ready to make parts for other customers as required.

"I had the perception that it was quite male dominated, dirty, grimy but it's not any more, the job can involve working with computers too, you're gaining a lot of knowledge and learning how to turn your hand to anything."

Philip Blaker, chief executive of Qualifications Wales, said: "We are confident that standards are being maintained.

"The way that grade boundaries have been set for new A-levels this summer ensures that students are treated fairly. They have not been advantaged or disadvantaged by being the first to sit these qualifications."

Image caption This shows A* to C grades in 2016 compared with different regions

Last year, the percentage of A* or A grades was 22.7%, the lowest since 2010 when the A* grade came in.

The overall pass rate stayed at 97.3%.

But this year there have been declines in students taking some subjects - notably history (-15%), ICT (-22%) and science (-18%).

APPLYING TO UNIVERSITY

There has been a 5% drop in applications to universities from students living in Wales via Ucas - 22,530 compared to 23,740 in the same period last year and after four successive increases.

Total numbers applying to Welsh universities has also dropped - including the numbers of foreign students - since 2016.

The application rate through Ucas from 18-year-old students in Wales has fallen from 32.9% to 32.5%.

Universities Wales said although there had been a slight improvement in applications since January it was still unclear how the pattern would change during clearing.

"A reduction in applications does not automatically mean a reduction in actual enrolments," a spokesman said.

"However, the figures across the UK point to a number of potential challenges emerging, such as underlying population change - in particular the number of 18-year-olds in Wales, which is projected to continue to decline significantly until 2020 - and the impact of Brexit."

The spokesman said student satisfaction remained high.

Image caption Students at Ysgol Eirias in Colwyn Bay last year after a record year for its A-level results

The University of South Wales said it had courses in a range of subject areas "so it is worth applicants contacting us".

Swansea University said it had "limited places available across most subject areas".

Aberystwyth University also has a number of clearing places across more than 100 courses - and is using live chat and Facebook messenger for the first time to offer places.

"We are expecting demand to be high for our science and computing courses, but also for those programmes such as English and creative writing, international politics and geography," said a spokeswoman.

New courses were also being offered through clearing for the first time, including film-making, robotics and embedded systems engineering.

Image copyright Aberystwyth University Image caption Aberystwyth University is using social media for the first time to make clearing offers

ALTERNATIVE CAREER PATH: Starting a business

Olivia Rees, 20, of Sebastopol, Torfaen, is working part-time and also starting her own business, Caking Sisters, with sister Melissa, who lives in Bristol.

She failed her A-levels but had already had enough of academic study and is now looking to turn a hobby into a full-time business within the next two years.

Olivia said: "Don't panic, it's not make or break if you have only got a D grade. It's not the end of the world, you're just 18.

"Some of my friends went to university really for the sake of going and they didn't know what else to do."

She said she was encouraged by family and friends after taking cakes into school and is now looking to make speciality cakes for weddings and other special occasions.

Olivia still works three days a week in a bridal shop and her boss has helped her as a mentor to learn about marketing, tax and invoicing. She is also saving up for any further courses she might need to take.

"It's long hours - sometimes I'm still baking at 10:30pm - but it's something I want to do."