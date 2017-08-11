Man, 70, in court over north Wales orphanage sex abuse

Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon Image caption Bryan Davies appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Friday

A 70-year-old man charged with the sexual abuse of 11 children in north Wales orphanages has appeared in court.

Bryan Davies is accused of 38 sexual offences, which are said to have occurred between 1975 and 1978, and from 2007 to 2013.

The former care home deputy principal was living on the Maltese island of Gozo when he was arrested by Operation Pallial officers.

He did not enter a plea at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Friday.

No appeal for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Mold Crown Court on 8 September.