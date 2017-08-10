Newsnight's debate on Welsh language item criticised

A petition has been launched after an item on BBC's Newsnight programme asked whether the Welsh language was a "help or hindrance to the nation".

Campaigners want an independent review to look at all BBC content containing a reference to the Welsh language.

They also took to social media to criticise the show's choice of guests on the debate which followed the Welsh Government's decision to scrap the Welsh language commissioner role.

The BBC has been asked to comment.

Newsnight introduced their report with the question: "Is the Welsh language a help or hindrance to the nation?"

It had author and columnist Julian Ruck arguing against the amount of money being spent on Welsh language promotion.

Ruth Dawson, Wales editor of an independent news and commentary website The Conversation, gave the opposing point of view.

However critics have pointed out, neither guests were Welsh speakers.

Following the report, calls for a review to establish "if there is an issue with regards how the Welsh language is portrayed and to assess what editorial systems are in place to ensure editorial fairness" were made and the petition set up.

About 1,500 people had signed the petition in the first 12 hours.

During the debate, Ms Dawson said: "In an ideal world, everyone would just be left to their own devices and pick up Welsh naturally.

"I had Welsh language education in school but the fact of the matter is I didn't pick up enough of it, my education wasn't good enough. I think there needs to be a bigger push to make sure more people are learning the language and using it every day," said Ms Dawson.

Mr Ruck replied: "You can go to a Welsh medium school, come out of it and you cannot speak Welsh. What's the point in all of the money? It's nonsense.

"S4C is down, Radio Cymru is down, the Census of 2011 is down, all of them are down. All this money they're pumping into the language is not making more people speak Welsh."

Image copyright Twitter

In an interview on BBC Radio Cymru's Post Cyntaf programme on Thursday, Richard Wyn Jones, professor of Welsh politics at Cardiff University said the Newsnight item was "insulting".

"I would like to say I'm surprised, but I'm not unfortunately," he said.

"We have become accustomed with this kind of attitude from the media in London."

Carl Morris, from Welsh language campaign group Cymdeithas yr Iaith told BBC Radio Wales, said: "The kind of conversations we need to be having need to be a lot more subtle and sophisticated about the Welsh Government policy, about broadcasting and whether or not the BBC and big media organisations like Sky are actually serving us in Wales and our needs in Wales."