Festival No6 apology for 'false' Facebook cancellation

Image copyright Festival No6

Organisers of a Gwynedd festival have apologised after people received a Facebook notification saying the event had been cancelled.

Festival No6 takes place in Portmeirion between 7 and 10 September.

Rag'n'Bone Man, The Flaming Lips, Mogwai and Bloc Party are due to perform at the sixth annual festival.

But worried fans spotted a Facebook notification that the event had been deleted - and organisers have tweeted that this is "not the case".

They blamed a "glitch" with their social media.