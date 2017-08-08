Festival No6 apology for 'false' Facebook cancellation
Organisers of a Gwynedd festival have apologised after people received a Facebook notification saying the event had been cancelled.
Festival No6 takes place in Portmeirion between 7 and 10 September.
Rag'n'Bone Man, The Flaming Lips, Mogwai and Bloc Party are due to perform at the sixth annual festival.
But worried fans spotted a Facebook notification that the event had been deleted - and organisers have tweeted that this is "not the case".
They blamed a "glitch" with their social media.