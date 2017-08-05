National Churches Trust choosing Wales' favourite

Image copyright National Churches Trust Image caption St Nicholas’ Church has Wales' oldest securely-dated roof

A search for Wales' favourite church building has been launched - with more than 4,500 having been whittled down to a shortlist of 50.

The National Churches Trust has launched Sacred Wales to give people the chance to choose between Wales' ancient churches, medieval cathedrals and rural chapels.

Voting closes on 31 August.

The winner will be announced on 28 September, receiving a Sacred Wales trophy and £500.

The shortlist includes St Nicholas' Church, Grosmont, Monmouthshire, which has the oldest securely-dated roof in Wales (1214-44) along with St Winefride's Chapel, Holywell, and St David's Cathedral with its Renaissance nave ceiling.

Chapels include the Pales Meeting House in Llandrindod Wells, the oldest Quaker meeting house in continuous use in Wales and the only thatched chapel in Wales along with Maesyronnen near Hay-on-Wye, the only chapel building of Medieval origin in Wales, and Capel Newydd, Nanhoron, Gwynedd.

Image copyright National Churches Trust Image caption St David's Cathedral has been a site of pilgrimage and worship for more than 800 years

Image copyright National Churches Trust Image caption St Winefride’s Chapel, Holywell

Image copyright National Churches Trust Image caption Pales Meeting House, Llandrindod Wells