Fugitive asks police for 'unflattering' mugshot to be taken down

Image copyright Facebook/South Wales Police Image caption Wayne Esmonde is wanted by South Wales Police in connection with an assault

A fugitive has asked police to take his mugshot off their wanted appeal - because he says it's "unflattering."

Wayne Esmonde, 35, had his face put on South Wales Police's Facebook appeal over an alleged assault.

But the picture shows shaven-headed Esmonde posing for the camera looking wide-eyed and staring intently.

It was posted on the South Wales Police Facebook page where it was spotted by self-conscious Esmonde, who asked for officers to take it down.

"I am him. Not a very flattering mugshot," he wrote on their page.

"I'd appreciate it if you'd take this post down. Innocent until proven guilty and all that.

"I've spoken to my solicitor and they will advise me what to do next. Thanks."

South Wales Police in Swansea say the post will remain until they have traced Esmonde, of Fforestfach, Swansea, who is wanted in connection with an assault on 18 July.