'Fun focus' of Sport Wales bid to get women active

Image copyright Sport Wales Image caption Ruby Woods, 26, from Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire organises female only bike rides

A new campaign to get more women in Wales active in sport will shift the focus from performance to fun.

Sport Wales has set up Our Squad, an online community which unites a variety of sports, from roller derby to softball, and encourages women to get involved.

It follows a survey which showed women are less active than men in Wales.

Just 54% of women said they had done at least one activity in the previous four weeks compared to 63% of men.

Sport Wales chief executive Sarah Powell said the campaign was about seeing sport in a different light and "putting fun at the forefront".

"We're not telling people about sport, rather we're tapping into what motivates them to take part," she said.

'The first steps'

She said a lot of women and girls they had spoken to said they participated in sport for the social side.

Ms Powell explained Our Squad is a website where people can register their activity, unite with other organisers and encourage women and girls to give their sport a go.

"We've given the ownership of the site to the women who can pick what they want to do," she said.

She added barriers women face getting into sport include children, career and lack of confidence, but she hopes the campaign will encourage them to "take the first steps".

Our Squad will be supported by ambassadors from all walks of life in Wales, who each have their own reason for taking part in sport.

Image copyright Sport Wales Image caption Originally from Zimbabwe, Angeline Tshiyane moved to the UK in 2000 and works as a carer

Among them is Angeline Tshiyane, 53, from Newport, who has set up a number of groups to help encourage an active lifestyle among the region's black, minority and ethnic (BME) communities.

She launched her own weekly swimming sessions for children and adults from BME backgrounds, as well as the country's first female only BME walking group.

"More women need to recognise the benefits of taking part in sport," she said. "Not only is it great for your health, but it's a great way to make friendships and raise your confidence."

Image copyright Sport Wales Image caption Teirw'r Taf team members Sara Wheldon, Angharad Roche and Angharad Wyn Jones

Angharad Sian Roche, 34, is a softball player who set up Wales' first Welsh-language team.

Originally from Pembrokeshire, she was attracted to the sport seven years ago when she came across a game in Pontcanna Fields in Cardiff. She later became a founding member of Teirw'r Taf, which competes in the Cardiff Softball League.

Ms Roche said friendship was the driving force behind the team's success.

"You have an instant common interest and everybody taking part wants every member of the team to enjoy themselves," she said, adding it also good for "burning a few calories".

Image copyright Sport Wales Image caption Caroline Matthews won over 120 caps in wheelchair basketball

Despite being told by doctors at 26 she would never run or jump again due to osteoarthritis, basketball player Caroline Matthews went on to represent Team GB at two Paralympic Games.

Knowing how much she loved basketball, a friend suggested she try out the wheelchair version of the game and, after a trying a club in Bristol, she fell in love.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan, now coaches her own wheelchair basketball squad, Archers Wheelchair Basketball Club.

"Hopefully my story shows that there are very few obstacles big enough to stop you being able to stay active," she said.

Image copyright Mike Dean (Eye Imagery) Image caption Emily Roberts is a black belt in karate

Emily Roberts, 16, from Llandudno, Conwy county, suffered with low self-esteem as a result of years of bullying at school, before taking up karate to build her confidence.

She joined her local team aged 10.

Ms Roberts credits karate with helping her "break down the barriers she put up when she was bullied" and helping her to make friends.

She has gone on to compete in several competitions, including two British Karate Association Opens and the European Shito-Ryu Karate Federation Championships in Slovakia.

Image copyright Sport Wales Image caption Stephanie Howarth refers to the Tiger Bay Brawlers as her "second family"

Skater Stephanie Howarth has represented the Tiger Bay Brawlers at UK, European and American roller derby tournaments.

The 35-year-old from Cardiff grew up playing numerous sports in school but, like many young girls, lost interest during her teenage years.

At 30, her passion was reignited when friends invited her to watch a game of roller derby.

"Seeing women involved in a contact sport, and witnessing the level of skill instantly made an impression on me," she said.

Image copyright Sport Wales Image caption Jin Osborne was diagnosed with granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) disease in 2015

Jin Osborne says her involvement in sport to saved her life after she was diagnosed with a rare blood disease.

The 34-year-old fitness instructor from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan is committed to helping women of all shapes and sizes to get active for the right reasons.

"It's vital to stay physically active because your body needs it and depends on it. I found this out in the worst way," Ms Osborne said.

She added: "Attitudes to sport should be more about its health benefits and the fun and friendships that exercise brings as opposed to what it does to our physical appearance."