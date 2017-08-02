Your Pictures: 26 July - 1 August

  • 2 August 2017
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales

  • Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire Steve Liddiard

    Castle on the hill: Steve Liddiard took this shot at Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Wild flowers on Gower Ashley Williams

    Ashley Williams took this picture of wild flowers during a walk on Gower.

  • The Skirrid in Abergavenny David Johns

    Great outdoors: David Johns took this scenic shot of The Skirrid in Abergavenny.

  • Llyn Cwellyn in Snowdonia Peter Whitehead

    In the shadow of the mountain: Llyn Cwellyn in Snowdonia, taken by Peter Whitehead.

  • Aberystwyth's harbour wall Rachel Bevan

    A golden end to the day: Aberystwyth's harbour wall on a beautiful summer's evening, taken by Rachel Bevan.

  • Llyn Dinas in Snowdonia Rebecca Batt

    Calm waters: Rebecca Batt snapped this peaceful scene during a break from litter picking in a canoe at Llyn Dinas in Snowdonia.

  • Clun Gwyn waterfalls Alex Latham

    Alex Latham snapped this shot of the Clun Gwyn waterfalls in Brecon while exploring mid Wales.

  • Budgie in garden David Crawford

    An unexpected garden visitor in Denbigh, snapped by David Crawford.

  • Aberystwyth's war memorial Emlyn Stephenson

    Aberystwyth's war memorial lit by the sunset, captured by Emlyn Stephenson.

  • Conwy Castle Luc Davies

    Conwy Castle as viewed from the bridge, taken by Luc Davies after an evening stroll with his father.

  • Llangristiolus, Anglesey, at dusk John Bevan

    "Anglesey is so underrated": John Bevan captured this image of Llangristiolus at dusk.

  • Bumblebees in Nash Point Kelley Howlett-Booth

    Busy bumblebees at Nash Point, Vale of Glamorgan, snapped by Kelley Howlett-Booth.

