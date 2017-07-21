Heavy rain and strong winds set for parts of Wales

Image copyright Met Office

Heavy rain and strong winds could make driving conditions difficult, the Met Office has said.

A yellow "be aware" warning has been issued for most of south east and south west Wales, plus western parts of mid and north.

With gusts of up to 50 mph, the Met Office said tree branches could fall with bridge restrictions and hazardous conditions for outdoor activities.

The warning is in place until 19:00 BST on Friday.