Acid attacks: Cardiff Muslims fear being 'easy targets'

Some Muslims in Cardiff have started carrying water when they go out in case they need to treat burns from an acid attack, BBC Wales has learned.

It follows a recent spate of attacks in London and a rise in the number of assaults involving corrosive substances across England since 2012.

Over the same period, figures in Wales show there were 11 threatened acid attacks, five cases of criminal damage and one assault.

It is currently legal to buy acid.

But there have been growing calls for regulations to be tightened.

Jaffrin Khan, from Cardiff, said most of her friends and family are taking precautions as they are worried they will be targeted because they are Muslims.

"We find ourselves subconsciously doing things that make us realise we are quite scared," she said.

Her brother, Nabil, added: "We keep a bottle of water with us, we always keep something with us, and also if we're in a car we keep the windows up."

Abbie Miah said she feels like she may be targeted because of her faith.

"Wearing the hijab, when you see me you know I'm a Muslim. I'm an easy target that's what I feel like," she said.

And Ishaq Miah said he always has a bottle of water with him.

He said: "Particularly in the past few weeks, everyone has been taking extra precautions with a bottle of water, driving with your windows up - just to make sure there's no potential of harm."

The incidents in Wales were confined to two police force areas - North Wales with 15, and Gwent with six.

Eleven of the 15 north Wales incidents involved threats of attacks, four were unclassified.

Gwent Police said there were "numerous" incidents where people complained of direct verbal threats about acid attacks.

But the force had no records of serious injury. One recorded assault was thought to have involved sulphuric acid sprayed on clothing.

South Wales Police said initial inquiries suggested there were no such incidents in its area and Dyfed-Powys also recorded none.

Figures from police forces throughout the UK have shown a rise in attacks since 2012.

Statistics supplied by 37 of the 45 UK forces to the BBC showed the number of "corrosive substance attacks" has gone up from 183 in 2012-13 to 504 in 2016-17.