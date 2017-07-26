Your Pictures: 19-25 July
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.
-
Ian Humphreys
Border collie Seren is the star in this sunset, captured by Ian Humphreys from Bangor-on-Dee, Wrexham county. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Richard Moult
A shipwreck and blue sky: Richard Moult took this shot of the remains of the Norwegian barque Helvetia on Rhossili beach, Gower.
-
Annett Birkett
Bobbing along: These boats at high tide on a sunny evening in Aberaeron were photographed by Annett Birkett.
-
Sam Mills
Bumbling along: Sam Mills took this snap of a busy bee enjoying the lavender in her garden in Tumble, Carmarthenshire.
-
Carol Jones
The stunning Aber Falls - or Rhaeadr Fawr - captured by Carol Jones at Abergwyngregyn in Gwynedd.
-
Martyn Jenkins
Morning breaks over Mumbles Lighthouse in this picture by Martyn Jenkins.
-
Annett Birkett
Aberaeron looking lovely despite the drizzle, by Annett Birkett.
-
Mark Campbell-Blake
A clear evening in Tenby, by Mark Campbell-Blake.
-
Tracey Dunford
A successful badger watch at Llandeilo, by Tracey Dunford.
-
Paul Moon
Cardiff during the recent food festival, by Paul Moon from Bridgend.
-
Trevor Hands
Reflections of the mountains in Lake Vyrnwy, by Trevor Hands.
-
John New
John New captured this shot of Gwydir Castle, Llanrwst, during a trip with Llandudno Rotary Club.
