Your Pictures: 19-25 July

  • 26 July 2017
  • From the section Wales

A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales.

  • Seren the border collie at sunset Ian Humphreys

    Border collie Seren is the star in this sunset, captured by Ian Humphreys from Bangor-on-Dee, Wrexham county. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • A shipwreck and blue sky on Rhossili beach, Gower Richard Moult

    A shipwreck and blue sky: Richard Moult took this shot of the remains of the Norwegian barque Helvetia on Rhossili beach, Gower.

  • Boats on Aberaeron harbour Annett Birkett

    Bobbing along: These boats at high tide on a sunny evening in Aberaeron were photographed by Annett Birkett.

  • Bee on lavender Sam Mills

    Bumbling along: Sam Mills took this snap of a busy bee enjoying the lavender in her garden in Tumble, Carmarthenshire.

  • Aber Falls Carol Jones

    The stunning Aber Falls - or Rhaeadr Fawr - captured by Carol Jones at Abergwyngregyn in Gwynedd.

  • Mumbles Lighthouse Martyn Jenkins

    Morning breaks over Mumbles Lighthouse in this picture by Martyn Jenkins.

  • A boat at Aberaeron Annett Birkett

    Aberaeron looking lovely despite the drizzle, by Annett Birkett.

  • Tenby Mark Campbell-Blake

    A clear evening in Tenby, by Mark Campbell-Blake.

  • Badger watch at Llandeilo Tracey Dunford

    A successful badger watch at Llandeilo, by Tracey Dunford.

  • Cardiff at night Paul Moon

    Cardiff during the recent food festival, by Paul Moon from Bridgend.

  • Lake Vyrnwy Trevor Hands

    Reflections of the mountains in Lake Vyrnwy, by Trevor Hands.

  • Gwydir Castle, Llanrwst John New

    John New captured this shot of Gwydir Castle, Llanrwst, during a trip with Llandudno Rotary Club.

