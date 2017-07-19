'Severe' thunderstorm weather warning issued for Wales

Image copyright Mark Richard Jones Image caption Thunderstorms in May caused lightning over Port Talbot

"Severe" thunderstorms could affect power supplies in parts of Wales as a second day of weather warnings comes into force.

A yellow "be aware" weather warning has been issued by the Met Office from 05:00 to 22:00 BST.

The forecaster said "scattered" storms and downpours would move north across Wales in the morning.

A lightning strike on a Gwynedd pub in the early hours of Wednesday morning caused a fire to a chimney stack.

Crews were called to the Peniarth Arms in Bryncrug, near Tywyn, and the fire was put out at 03:30 BST. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there were no injuries.

The Met Office said about 30mm (1.2in) of rain could fall in an hour causing a "chance" of localised flooding while lightning and hail could lead to disruption of power networks.

The storms will ease in the south but could break out again in north east Wales in the afternoon, it added.

A yellow warning is the lowest level, rising in severity through amber to red for the most severe weather.