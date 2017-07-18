Rain and storms flood risk for mid and south Wales

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thundery showers, lightening and hail have been forecast

Lightning and hail could disrupt power supplies later, as thunder storms sweep into parts of Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning for parts of mid and south Wales, from 17: 50 until 23:55 BST on Tuesday.

Forecasters said it could lead to localised flooding in some places, with up to 30mm (1in) of rain in the space of an hour.

A further warning is in place for Wednesday, covering the whole of Wales.

A yellow warning is the lowest level, rising in severity through amber to red for the most severe weather.

The Met Office said some places covered by the warning could miss showers "altogether", but where the rain falls it will be heavy, and may lead to surface water flooding.

The areas covered by the warning on Tuesday are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan in south Wales and Powys in mid Wales.