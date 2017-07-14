BBC's Andrew Thomas investigated after 'comments' complaint

Image caption Tommo also works as a stadium announcer at Wales' home football matches

A BBC Radio Cymru presenter has been taken off air while a complaint over alleged comments is investigated.

Andrew Thomas, known as Tommo, is understood to have made the remarks while addressing crowds at Gwyl Nol a Mlan music festival in Llangrannog, Ceredigion, last weekend.

BBC Radio Cymru confirmed it had received a complaint but said it did not relate to anything said on air.

Mr Thomas and the festival said they did not want to comment.

A spokesman for BBC Wales said: "We have received a complaint and are investigating the matter.

"Whilst the investigation is held, Tommo will not be hosting his show on BBC Radio Cymru."

The Cardigan-born radio presenter, who hosts Radio Cymru's afternoon programme, also works as a stadium announcer at Wales' home football matches and at Parc Y Scarlets rugby ground in Llanelli.