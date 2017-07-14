Katherine Jenkins to present BBC Songs of Praise

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Katherine Jenkins has had eight number one albums

Katherine Jenkins is to make her TV presenting debut as the main presenter on BBC's Songs of Praise.

The Welsh singer will present her first episode on Sunday 23 June from the Sussex town of Hastings, where she will sing the classic hymn Jerusalem.

"Having watched Songs Of Praise for as long as I can remember, it is wonderful to officially become part of the family," said Jenkins, 37.

She joins fellow Welsh presenters Aled Jones and Sean Fletcher on the show.

Jenkins is a multi-award winning, mezzo soprano and has performed for the Pope, presidents and royalty - including performing by special request at the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations.

'Hugely excited'

The Neath-born singer has had eight number one albums since her 2004 debut and has sold more than five million albums.

Jenkins, who has featured in Strictly Come Dancing, has appeared as a mentor on ITV's Popstar To Operastar and been a contestant on the 14th season of US TV show Dancing With The Stars.

She has also been praised for her performances as Julie Jordan in Lonny Price's production of Carousel at the London Coliseum.

"I am hugely excited about my new role, about working with my friend Aled again and about meeting and worshipping with new people across the country," she added.