In Pictures: Swansea Uni's Research as Art 2017 winners
Fifteen stunning images are revealed as the winners of Swansea University's 2017 Research as Art competition.
Ruth Callaway
Fifteen images and the stories behind them – such as how a barn owl’s pellets reveal which animals it has eaten, how data can save lives and how Barbie breaks free – have been revealed as the winners of Swansea University's 2017 Research as Art competition. The entrants had to convey their research in a striking image. The overall winner was "Bioblocks: building for nature" by Ruth Callaway of the College of Science.
Emmanuel Péan
The Award for Imagination was given to Emmanuel Péan from the College of Engineering for his piece "Beauty in failure".
Melissanthi Sommers-Kontoleon
"Barn owl pellet contents" by Melissanthi Sommers-Kontoleon, College of Science, was given the Award for Connection with the Natural World.
Syd Howells
The Award for Illumination was given to Syd Howells, of The Egypt Centre, for his piece "The master musicians of Joujouka".
Simon Robinson
"Hiding in plain sight: devices that blend into their surroundings" by Simon Robinson, College of Science, won the Award for Inspiration.
Claudio Fuentes Grünewald
"Natural colours from the sea for a natural lifestyle" by Claudio Fuentes Grünewald from the College of Science was Highly Commended.
Amy Jenkins
Amy Jenkins' piece "The feeling of memories" was Highly Commended. Ms Jenkins is from the College of Human and Health Sciences.
Elizabeth Evans
Highly Commended - "Banality from familiarity" by Elizabeth Evans from the College of Engineering.
Katrina Pritchard
"Barbie breaks free?" by Katrina Pritchard, School of Management, was Highly Commended.
Jay Doyle
Highly Commended was given to "I, Human: the moral dimension of medical device design" by Jay Doyle, College of Science.
Kirsti Bohata
"Iron on the dress: redressing the story of Amy Dillwyn" earned Kirsti Bohata, College of Arts and Humanities, Highly Commended.
Ann John
Highly Commended - "#Data saves lives : how do feelings become numbers?" by Ann John from Swansea University Medical School.
Lowri Davies
Another Highly Commended entry was "Like gold dust: how to deliver essential medicines for all?" by the College of Law and Criminology's Lowri Davies.
Timothy Neate
Timothy Neate, from the College of Science, entered his piece "Mirror trees: programmable liquid metal spreading tree structures" which was Highly Commended.
Alexandros Alampounti
"Aberration" by Alexandros Alampounti, College of Science, was Highly Commended.