'Evo-Triangle' in north Wales 'attracting dangerous drivers'

Image caption The so-called Evo-Triangle links Pentrefoelas and Cerrigydrudion near Denbigh Moors

Concerns have been raised that a 20-mile stretch of road in Conwy county is attracting dangerous drivers from around the UK.

The motoring magazine Evo is promoting the road to thrill-seeking drivers and has dubbed it the Evo-Triangle.

Last month, a man was jailed for causing the death of a couple there and there are calls for a multi-agency approach to make it clear action will be taken against dangerous drivers.

Evo magazine has been asked to comment.

The three roads link Pentrefoelas and Cerrigydrudion, including a stretch of the A5, near Denbigh Moors.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Darren Lowe and Tracey Haley were killed on the road

Tracy Louise Haley and Darren Lowe, of Bagillt, Flintshire, died in a crash on the A543 near Pentrefoelas in February last year.

Shaun Goldstraw, 21, from Leek, Staffordshire, admitted two charges of causing death by dangerous driving at Mold Crown Court and was jailed for eight years.

Judge Niclas Parry said he had used the road "as a racetrack", driving at speeds of up to 107mph.

Miss Haley's sister, Debbie Orme, said: "If magazines like that weren't encouraging people to drive on the roads the way they do, then people wouldn't even know about those roads.

"But ultimately the decision to go there or not is with the person driving the car."

Image caption Llyr Gruffydd said a multi-agency approach was needed to tackle the problem

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru AM for the north Wales region, said: "There are huge local concerns about the way that this stretch of road has been marketed and promoted as a destination where you can really push your car to the limits and test your driving skills.

"It's been branded and promoted on magazines and t-shirts and merchandise as a race track, mimicking the logos of other race tracks around Europe, and it's not a race track. It's a public road.

"We need to make sure magazines such as Evo are actually more responsible... If they are intent on promoting a destination for driving, it has to be done in a way that doesn't glorify or glamorise dangerous driving.

The police are saying they can do a little bit and the local authority is doing their bit in terms of reducing speed limits, but I really think they all need to come together.

"We need to publicise and make clear to those online forums and those who are promoting some of these videos of dangerous driving that actually the authorities are watching you, you will be caught and will be penalised."

Sgt Raymond Williams, from North Wales Police, said: "We regularly patrol the area, particularly at weekends because that tends to show where the problems arise.

"But even last week there was a person booked for doing 90mph on a particular road by our patrols."