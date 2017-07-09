Prince Charles starts Wales summer tour in Myddfai

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles has has unveiled a stained glass window in Carmarthenshire

Prince Charles has begun his annual summer tour of Wales with a visit to a Carmarthenshire village.

The Prince of Wales unveiled a new stained glass window in Myddfai, near Llandovery, on Sunday.

The window has been created on the theme of Welsh legends at Myddfai Community Hall.

The five-day tour will see him visit the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and RAF Valley on Anglesey.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles spent some time in a gift shop in Myddfai, Carmarthenshire

Every summer, the prince spends a week at Llwynywermod, his farmhouse home in Carmarthenshire, and make a series of visits around Wales.

His tour this year aims to "celebrate enterprise", recognising Wales' "unique heritage" and promote sustainability.

A Clarence House spokesman said: "The Prince of Wales is very much looking forward to a busy few days of engagements, visiting eight Welsh counties, and meeting people working in a huge variety of different roles, including in the military, in enterprise and in the heritage sector."

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles met with dignitaries as he arrived in the Carmarthenshire Villahe

Prince Charles will also:

Visit yoghurt companies in Aberystwyth and in Llannefydd, Denbighshire

Tour Strata Florida, the site of a former Cistercian Abbey in Ceredigion

Host a musical evening at Llwynywermod, Carmarthenshire

Meet staff and volunteers at Llancaiach Fawr Manor in Nelson, Caerphilly

Visit Plas Cadnant Hidden Gardens on Anglesey

Attend a farming conference at Llandovery College, Carmarthenshire

Officially open a new biomass plant near Lampeter, Ceredigion