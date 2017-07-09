Prince Charles starts Wales summer tour in Myddfai
Prince Charles has begun his annual summer tour of Wales with a visit to a Carmarthenshire village.
The Prince of Wales unveiled a new stained glass window in Myddfai, near Llandovery, on Sunday.
The window has been created on the theme of Welsh legends at Myddfai Community Hall.
The five-day tour will see him visit the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and RAF Valley on Anglesey.
Every summer, the prince spends a week at Llwynywermod, his farmhouse home in Carmarthenshire, and make a series of visits around Wales.
His tour this year aims to "celebrate enterprise", recognising Wales' "unique heritage" and promote sustainability.
A Clarence House spokesman said: "The Prince of Wales is very much looking forward to a busy few days of engagements, visiting eight Welsh counties, and meeting people working in a huge variety of different roles, including in the military, in enterprise and in the heritage sector."
Prince Charles will also:
- Visit yoghurt companies in Aberystwyth and in Llannefydd, Denbighshire
- Tour Strata Florida, the site of a former Cistercian Abbey in Ceredigion
- Host a musical evening at Llwynywermod, Carmarthenshire
- Meet staff and volunteers at Llancaiach Fawr Manor in Nelson, Caerphilly
- Visit Plas Cadnant Hidden Gardens on Anglesey
- Attend a farming conference at Llandovery College, Carmarthenshire
- Officially open a new biomass plant near Lampeter, Ceredigion