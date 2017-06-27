Mystery murdered man 'could be from north Wales'

Image copyright Crimewatch Image caption The facial reconstruction was revealed on BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow

An unidentified body found buried in a shallow grave 46 years ago could be that of a missing man from north Wales.

The murdered man, found near the banks of the River Trent in Staffordshire in 1971, could be John Henry Jones from Trevor in Wrexham, police have said.

The man's body was found naked with his hands and feet tied. Now his face has been reconstructed using the latest medical and digital techniques.

Mr Jones, 27, went missing in 1970.

He was born on 30 April 1943 and lived in George Avenue in the village that lies between Llangollen and Wrexham.

Police want to speak to anyone who knew knew him.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Missing persons, dental and fingerprint records failed to uncover the identity of the body dubbed "Fred the head"

Officers who investigated at the time, believed the man, who was found wearing nothing but a pair of pink socks and a wedding ring, had been murdered.

But missing persons, dental and fingerprint records failed to reveal who he was and detectives could not determine how he was killed.

Now, in a final attempt to identify him, Prof Caroline Wilkinson, from Facelab at Liverpool John Moores University, has created an image of his face.

The facial reconstruction was broadcast on BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow in the hope someone will recognise him.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption A newspaper cutting from the time details the inquiry