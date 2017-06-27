Circuit of Wales decision set to be taken by ministers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The British leg of the MotoGP is scheduled to come to Ebbw Vale

Ministers are due to meet to decide whether to back the long-awaited Circuit of Wales development in Ebbw Vale.

The £433m motor sport track and leisure project aims to create up to 6,000 jobs in one of Wales' most deprived areas.

The sticking point is whether the Welsh Government should guarantee half the cost of the complex after it opens.

It would be paid £99m for taking the risk but would face paying £210m in instalments if the venture failed.

The business case put forward by developers has been examined in detail by officials and it follows a lengthy to-ing and fro-ing between the company and ministers over the level of risk the public purse should be put to.

The final decision will be made by the Welsh Government's cabinet on Tuesday morning, but BBC Wales understands there are differences of opinion on backing it.

The project has been dogged by controversy. The Wales Audit Office said there were "significant shortcomings" in the way public money was managed while an assembly finance watchdog is examining the issue this week.

The Welsh Government had also called for more information from the company during a lengthy due diligence process.

The nature of the project has also changed since it was first unveiled at the end of 2011.

Circuit of Wales In numbers £433m cost of development

6,000 jobs estimated to be created

750,000 visitors a year

£45m annual value to Welsh economy

1,650 training places Getty Images

A tie-up with events company Extreme aims to bring BMX and mountain biking, indoor skiing and concerts, alongside the promise of the British leg of the MotoGP.

The hope is of 6,000 jobs, when the supply chain is included.

The developer, Heads of the Valleys Development Corporation (HoVDC), hopes to see £70m a year coming in within 10 years, with revenue from extreme sports and festivals exceeding the income from motor sport events.

In the bigger picture, ministers will have to consider the economic problems of Blaenau Gwent, which has high unemployment and low household incomes.

Brian Morgan, professor of entrepreneurship at Cardiff Metropolitan University, said there were risks with most private investments but there were "also risks with doing nothing".

"People are rightly fed up with the lack of investment and the lack of prospect for business growth in that part of Wales and now is the time for action," he said.

The decision is likely to be announced to assembly members in the Senedd chamber later on Tuesday.