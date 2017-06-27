Q&A: Circuit of Wales racetrack project in Ebbw Vale

We seem to be going around in circles with the Circuit of Wales. It is six years since the project was first announced - but now we are on the last lap of quite a bumpy ride.

What does it involve?

A development company would spend £433m building a racing circuit and a "365-day leisure and business destination".

This includes mountain bike trails, a BMX park, a live concert stage, indoor skiing and a four-star hotel near an economic blackspot - Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent.

The hope is for the creation of 6,000 jobs and 750,000 visitors a year.

In addition, the site would also house a £100m technology and research park and a £30m redevelopment of nearby business units.

Who is behind it?

Heads of the Valleys Development Corporation (HoVDC) - which has already secured a contract to host the MotorGP until 2024.

Its head is Michael Carrick, head of investment company Aventa, whose other project is a £300m cyber security and data campus in Cambridge.

Chief executive Martin Whitaker has headed Ford's motor sports programme and has been manager of the Bahrain international circuit.

Events and online sports channel Extreme came on board earlier this year, bringing more sports and activities to the project.

It is also backed by private banker Kleinwort Benson - a financial adviser tasked with finding the £100m "last piece" funding from private investors.

Insurance group Aviva is the main financial backer.

Why has it taken so long?

Planning permission was granted four years ago but there was a subsequent public inquiry, over the project taking over common land.

An offer of 800 acres (323 hectares) of replacement land was made and the hurdle was overcome in November 2015.

But the biggest delay has been over HoVDC wanting the Welsh Government to underwrite the project - provide a guarantee - and ministers and officials have been calculating the financial and political risk of this.

How would underwriting work?

It means the Welsh Government would be there in the background - as a safety net - once the circuit is up and running.

Back in April 2016, ministers refused to take 100% of the risk on this and asked to HoVDC to come back with a more balanced deal. The next offer of 75% of the risk was also deemed unacceptable.

The company's latest proposal, given to ministers in February, involves the Welsh Government underwriting half of Aviva's private sector funding - £210m.

It works like this - as it stands, Circuit of Wales would carry the risk during the construction phase.

But once the development opens in 2019, the Welsh Government would underwrite half of the cost.

In return, the Welsh Government would be paid £99m over 33 years - equivalent to £3m a year.

But as guarantors, if the Circuit failed once it had opened, the Welsh Government would have to pay Aviva £210m - although not all at once.

The Welsh Government would then own the development, including the circuit's land and assets.

What could be the sticking point?

It seems to be down to viability and risk. Can they make it pay? Are the estimates of 750,000 visitors a year wide of the mark?

Since February, ministers and officials have been looking in fine detail at the business plan in a due diligence period.

Hosting the British MotoGP for the next few years is a coup and would bring thousands of race fans.

But the developers are already estimating that within 10 years, motor sport will only account for just over a third of its revenue.

Within four years, more income is expected to come from attracting fans to extreme sports and festivals.

By 2029, it projects the circuit development overall would bring in more than £70m a year.

Has any public money been spent?

HoVDC was given a £2m grant and £7.5m bank loan guarantee to help it progress plans and find private investors for the Ebbw Vale racetrack.

The latest proposal from the developers says the £7.5m would be paid back in full, plus interest.

This has been subject to scrutiny by the Wales Audit Office which was critical of the way in which this was awarded, and there is also an assembly public accounts committee inquiry.

A green or red light?

When the idea for the circuit was first unveiled in late 2011 it was called "a real game-changer" for an area of high unemployment. Sports car-maker TVR has already chosen to base its new factory nearby.

The £200m estimated cost of the circuit has since more than doubled and the vision has gone beyond just bike racing.

But the economic problems have not gone away, with Blaenau Gwent having the lowest household incomes in Wales and still high unemployment.

Politicians will need to decide if the gamble is worth taking, whether the developers' arguments hold water - and if not, what else is there?