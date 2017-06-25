Police called after Port Talbot train 'disruption'

From the section

Police were called to deal with "disruption" on a train between London Paddington and Carmarthen, it is understood.

Passengers said the 15:37 BST service was at a standstill at Port Talbot for almost an hour on Sunday evening.

Great Western Railway tweeted there were "passengers causing a disturbance on this service so police attention is required".

British Transport Police has been asked to comment.