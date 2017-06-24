Armed Forces Day celebrations take place across Wales

Image copyright Getty Images

Servicemen and women from all branches of the Armed Forces will be honoured across Wales on Saturday.

Armed Forces Day, now in its ninth year, aims to give people the chance to thank people serving for their work.

First Minister Carwyn Jones and Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns will be at the Caerphilly event which includes a Spitfire flypast and parachute display.

There will be events across Wales, including Swansea, and a parade in Wrexham.

Chief of defence staff Sir Stuart Peach said: "The day is a chance for people to say thank you to the extraordinary men and women, stationed across the globe, who dedicate their lives to defending their country and keeping British people safe."

At present, armed forces are involved in more than 20 operations in more than 25 countries across the world.

Armed Forces Day also recognises the work done by reservists and cadets.

In Wrexham, a parade led by the Royal Welsh Band will leave Hightown Barracks for the town centre from 11.30 BST.

The Armed Forces Day flag will be flown on Ceredigion County Council buildings on Saturday.

And an event is being held at Swansea's Castle Square.

North Wales Armed Forces Day event was held in Caernarfon last weekend.

The 10th Armed Forces Day national event in 2018 will take place in Llandudno, Conwy county, Defence Minister Earl Howe has announced.

He said: "Llandudno represents a superb venue for next year's celebrations and I'm sure the town will bring together the whole nation in celebrating our Armed Forces.

"Wales was the proud host of the national event in 2010 when thousands of people celebrated in Cardiff.

"The support from the Welsh Government and local communities, coupled with the rich and vibrant history of Llandudno, means that the town is the ideal choice to make the event even more successful in 2018."